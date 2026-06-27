Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks CEO after donation theft claims India Jun 27, 2026

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is looking to bring in a CEO to boost transparency and management, following allegations that donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple were stolen.

Nripendra Mishra, who currently leads the temple's construction committee, is reportedly being considered for the job.

This move comes after police arrested eight people over missing donated valuables.