Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks CEO after donation theft claims
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is looking to bring in a CEO to boost transparency and management, following allegations that donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple were stolen.
Nripendra Mishra, who currently leads the temple's construction committee, is reportedly being considered for the job.
This move comes after police arrested eight people over missing donated valuables.
Political pressure mounts on Ayodhya trust
On June 27, 2026, the Trust reassured devotees that all offerings, like silver bricks and jewelry, are safe.
Meanwhile, two top members have resigned as political pressure mounts and opposition parties push for a deeper investigation.
Congress wants Supreme Court oversight, while others are calling out alleged long-term mismanagement of temple funds.