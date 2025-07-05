Sibal dismisses SC's probe report in Justice Varma case
Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP, has questioned the Supreme Court's decision to investigate Justice Yashwant Varma using its own in-house process.
He says this move doesn't follow the Constitution and argues that any probe into a judge should go through Parliament as laid out in the Judges Inquiry Act.
"If enough MPs back it, a proper committee is set up under Article 124," Sibal explained.
'Unusual to make details of this internal procedure public'
Sibal pointed out that making details of this internal procedure public for Justice Varma is unusual—previous cases weren't handled this way.
He also accused the government of stalling an impeachment motion against another judge, Justice Shekhar Yadav, by raising doubts about signatures from opposition MPs.
With Parliament's Monsoon session coming up soon, expect more debate on how judges are held accountable.