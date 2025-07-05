Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Sibal dismisses SC's probe report in Justice Varma case

Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP, has questioned the Supreme Court's decision to investigate Justice Yashwant Varma using its own in-house process.

He says this move doesn't follow the Constitution and argues that any probe into a judge should go through Parliament as laid out in the Judges Inquiry Act.

"If enough MPs back it, a proper committee is set up under Article 124," Sibal explained.