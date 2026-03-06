Siddaramaiah presents ₹4.48 lakh crore budget

Focus on minority education and opportunities

This budget comes as the union government slashes funds for minority education, so Karnataka is stepping up with its own support.

Besides better schools and free laptops, the state will expand residential schools for minority students and offer big subsidies to help young people start food businesses.

There is also dedicated funding for Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, including monthly support for monks and translating Ambedkar's work into Urdu, showing a real push toward inclusion and opportunity at a time when many feel left out.