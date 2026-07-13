Sikkim HC upholds 10 year rigorous imprisonment for minor rape

The Sikkim High Court has upheld a 10 years' rigorous imprisonment sentence for a man found guilty of raping a minor, who later died by suicide.

In an unusual move, the judges quoted Demi Lovato and Marshmello's song "Ok not to be Ok," calling the crime "despicable, humiliating, deplorable and intolerable."

The heartbreaking case centers on the young victim's death in August 2021.