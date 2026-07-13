Sikkim HC upholds 10 year rigorous imprisonment for minor rape
India
The Sikkim High Court has upheld a 10 years' rigorous imprisonment sentence for a man found guilty of raping a minor, who later died by suicide.
In an unusual move, the judges quoted Demi Lovato and Marshmello's song "Ok not to be Ok," calling the crime "despicable, humiliating, deplorable and intolerable."
The heartbreaking case centers on the young victim's death in August 2021.
Court urges child mental health protections
The court highlighted how serious crimes like this can deeply impact children's mental health.
Praising what they called a "faultless" investigation, including evidence from the victim's suicide note, they urged the state to take real steps to protect children's mental well-being in the future.