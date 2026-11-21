Simhachalam temple to enforce new dress code in Andhra Pradesh
Starting December 1, the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh will require all devotees visiting the shrine for darshan and those participating in various "Arjitha sevas" to follow a new dress code.
The temple has already put up info boards and started an awareness campaign so people know what's expected before they visit.
Simhachalam temple details traditional attire
For guys, it's dhoti with angavastram, kurta-pajama, or formal shirts and trousers that conform to the prescribed traditional dress standards.
Women are asked to wear sarees, half-saris (langa-voni), or churidars with a dupatta.
Shorts, T-shirts, and sleeveless tops are out for devotees visiting for darshan and those participating in Arjitha sevas.
The temple says this is all about respecting tradition and keeping the spiritual vibe intact.
Executive Officer J Venkata Rao emphasized that following these guidelines helps honor the temple's culture and sanctity.