For guys, it's dhoti with angavastram, kurta-pajama, or formal shirts and trousers that conform to the prescribed traditional dress standards.

Women are asked to wear sarees, half-saris (langa-voni), or churidars with a dupatta.

Shorts, T-shirts, and sleeveless tops are out for devotees visiting for darshan and those participating in Arjitha sevas.

The temple says this is all about respecting tradition and keeping the spiritual vibe intact.

Executive Officer J Venkata Rao emphasized that following these guidelines helps honor the temple's culture and sanctity.