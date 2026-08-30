Since 2021 Assam seizes over ₹3,253cr narcotics, arrests over 26,500
India
Assam has been on a serious mission to tackle drug trafficking. Since 2021, the state's anti-drug drive has seized narcotics worth more than ₹3,253 crore and arrested over 26,500 people.
The #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign keeps picking up pace, with arrests rising every year, from 4,175 in 2021 to 4,901 in 2025.
Himanta Sarma credits Centre, urges teamwork
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that Assam's position near Myanmar makes it a hotspot for drug transit.
He thanked the central government for stepping up with better border checks and tech tools to intercept shipments.
Sarma called this fight a "sustained and institutionalized war" against drug trafficking, stressing that real progress needs teamwork from all states and even neighboring countries.