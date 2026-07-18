Six injured as Amarnath Yatra vehicle crashes near Jakhani
India
Early Saturday morning, a vehicle carrying five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crashed into a parked dumper truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Jakhani.
All six people in the car, including the driver, were hurt.
They were part of a massive convoy of 3,632 pilgrims heading from Jammu to the famous Amarnath shrine.
Injured pilgrims taken to Udhampur hospital
The injured, who are from Uttar Pradesh and Ganderbal, were taken straight to Udhampur's Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha asked local officials to make sure they get all possible help and wished them a safe and smooth rest of their journey.
The annual yatra started July 3 and wraps up August 28, drawing thousands every year.