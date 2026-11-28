The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter, looking into possible ragging, use of intoxicants, and whether hostel staff were paying attention.

Police, education officials, and the Child Welfare Committee have already visited the school. They're also working with the victim's family to file an official complaint.

Authorities say action will be taken based on the committee's report, and the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens, and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident will be examined.