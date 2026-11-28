Six JNV students suspended in Himachal over alleged hostel assault
Six students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Himachal Pradesh have been suspended for 15 days after a video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting a Class 11 student in the hostel.
The clip, which spread quickly on social media, has sparked serious concerns about student safety and how well hostels are being supervised.
District probes hostel ragging intoxicants
The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter, looking into possible ragging, use of intoxicants, and whether hostel staff were paying attention.
Police, education officials, and the Child Welfare Committee have already visited the school. They're also working with the victim's family to file an official complaint.
Authorities say action will be taken based on the committee's report, and the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens, and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident will be examined.