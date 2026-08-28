Six Pune tourists stranded in Jilong Tibet after flash flood
Six tourists from Pune are stranded in Jilong, Tibet, after a sudden flash flood on August 26 destroyed the local immigration office.
The group had just visited Kailash Mansarovar and traveled nearly 800km to Jilong seeking medical help for two members who were struggling with breathlessness.
Now, they can't get back to India because of the damage caused by the flood.
Pooja Bhosale requests airlift
The group has reached out to Prime Minister Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for urgent help: one member, Pooja Bhosale, even requested an airlift due to health issues and exhaustion.
Meanwhile, other travelers from Maharashtra are also stuck across Nepal and Tibet because of ongoing floods and landslides.
State officials say most are safe, but getting everyone home is proving tough with damaged roads and disrupted communication.