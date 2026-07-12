Twisha Sharma case: Gymnastics belt emerges as evidence
What's the story
A gymnastics belt, not presented during actress-model Twisha Sharma's first post-mortem, has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in her death investigation. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi medical board submitted an 11-page forensic report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a reportage by NDTV. Dr. Sudhir Gupta confirmed to the news outlet about the submission but said its contents are confidential under court directions.
Forensic findings
Forensic conclusion doesn't determine suicide or murder
The NDTV report cited sources as saying that laboratory and histopathological examinations found skin tissue on the ligature material of a gymnastics belt with a metal ring. The findings suggest that the material could match the injury pattern on Twisha's neck. However, the forensic conclusion does not determine whether Twisha died by suicide, was forced into it, or was murdered.
Evidence controversy
Why was the belt important?
The gymnastics belt has been a point of contention in the initial investigation. Twisha's family had questioned why it wasn't shown to doctors during the first post-mortem. Without this crucial piece of evidence, doctors couldn't compare its dimensions and texture with the injuries on her neck. The Bhopal Police had admitted that while the forensic team seized the belt, they couldn't deliver it to the hospital on time.
Disputed explanation
Family's response and AIIMS findings
The family disagreed with the police's explanation, with their lawyers arguing that the absence of the belt during the crucial first examination compromised the opportunity to scientifically assess whether the injuries could have been caused by that particular object. The new findings indicate a physical link between the belt and Twisha's injuries. Whether this link supports the original suicide theory or leads investigators in another direction will depend on further medical opinions and CBI efforts to reconstruct the crime scene.
Ongoing investigation
All about the case
Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, within six months of her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh. The initial police probe suggested she died by hanging. However, her family alleged cruelty and dowry-related harassment, raising questions about the circumstances of her death. An FIR was filed against Samarth and his mother, retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh. The case was handed over to the CBI after Supreme Court proceedings.