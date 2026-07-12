Twisha Sharma case: Gymnastics belt emerges as evidence

Disputed explanation

Family's response and AIIMS findings

The family disagreed with the police's explanation, with their lawyers arguing that the absence of the belt during the crucial first examination compromised the opportunity to scientifically assess whether the injuries could have been caused by that particular object. The new findings indicate a physical link between the belt and Twisha's injuries. Whether this link supports the original suicide theory or leads investigators in another direction will depend on further medical opinions and CBI efforts to reconstruct the crime scene.