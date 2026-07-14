Sonam Wangchuk demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation over NEET-UG leak
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist and education reformer, was on day 16 of his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He's demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET-UG exam paper leak.
Wangchuk warns that ignoring these problems could mean unqualified professionals in the future, which isn't great for India.
Wangchuk calls for cross-party solidarity fasts
Wangchuk says holding leaders accountable is essential to fix India's exam system.
He wants Parliament to discuss the issue and include youth voices in decisions.
Even though government response has been minimal, he believes public pressure can make a difference.
He's inviting people across political lines, including BJP leaders, to join nationwide solidarity fasts, stressing this protest is about real change, not politics.