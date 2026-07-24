Loading...
Home / News / India News / Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days
Wangchuk was on a hunger strike for 26 days

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

By Snehil Singh
Jul 24, 2026
07:39 am
What's the story

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The decision was taken after the government assured no legal action would be taken against Jantar Mantar protesters. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were present as Wangchuk broke his fast, with visuals showing them helping him take a sip from a cup.

Fast conclusion

'Long negotiations' before decision to end fast

Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike on social media, thanking Union Ministers Nadda and Singh.

He said he broke his fast after "long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country."

The activist promised to explain the conditions under which he ended his fast in a detailed video.

He also urged people to remain vigilant against any potential violence.

Twitter Post

Wangchuk's message on breaking fast

ADVERTISEMENT

Health appeal

PM Modi, others react to development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Wangchuk to follow medical advice and focus on regaining his health.

"I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice and regain his previous weight as soon as possible," he said.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, expressed relief and gratitude over Wangchuk's decision to end his fast. He thanked the activist for awakening the "conscience of an entire nation" through his sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest details

Wangchuk's demands and government response

Wangchuk went on a hunger strike on June 28, demanding reforms to the education system and accountability for paper leaks.

He was later moved to Safdarjung hospital but refused to end his fast and was allowed to be shifted to Medanta.

The Centre has since taken action over the paper leak issue, including removing the education secretary and forming a fast-track court for related cases.

Activism history

History of hunger strikes, other details

Wangchuk has a history of hunger strikes for various causes, including legal rights for Ladakh's resources in 2024.

He has also been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after protests in Ladakh turned violent.

During his latest hunger strike, he lost at least 11kg.

His educational philosophy is often linked to the character Phunsukh Wangdu from the movie 3 Idiots, a claim that was, however, recently denied by the film's actor Amir Khan.

Twitter Post

JP Nadda's assurance to Sonam Wangchuk

ADVERTISEMENT