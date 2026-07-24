Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The decision was taken after the government assured no legal action would be taken against Jantar Mantar protesters. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were present as Wangchuk broke his fast, with visuals showing them helping him take a sip from a cup.
Fast conclusion
'Long negotiations' before decision to end fast
Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike on social media, thanking Union Ministers Nadda and Singh.
He said he broke his fast after "long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country."
The activist promised to explain the conditions under which he ended his fast in a detailed video.
He also urged people to remain vigilant against any potential violence.
Twitter Post
Wangchuk's message on breaking fast
Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026
Health appeal
PM Modi, others react to development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Wangchuk to follow medical advice and focus on regaining his health.
"I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice and regain his previous weight as soon as possible," he said.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, expressed relief and gratitude over Wangchuk's decision to end his fast. He thanked the activist for awakening the "conscience of an entire nation" through his sacrifice.
Protest details
Wangchuk's demands and government response
Wangchuk went on a hunger strike on June 28, demanding reforms to the education system and accountability for paper leaks.
He was later moved to Safdarjung hospital but refused to end his fast and was allowed to be shifted to Medanta.
The Centre has since taken action over the paper leak issue, including removing the education secretary and forming a fast-track court for related cases.
Activism history
History of hunger strikes, other details
Wangchuk has a history of hunger strikes for various causes, including legal rights for Ladakh's resources in 2024.
He has also been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after protests in Ladakh turned violent.
During his latest hunger strike, he lost at least 11kg.
His educational philosophy is often linked to the character Phunsukh Wangdu from the movie 3 Idiots, a claim that was, however, recently denied by the film's actor Amir Khan.
Twitter Post
JP Nadda's assurance to Sonam Wangchuk
Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast after Union Ministers Shri JP Nadda and Shri Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and assured him of the government's commitment to address the concerns.— BJP (@BJP4India) July 23, 2026
Shri JP Nadda said:
“The government is positive on not registering… pic.twitter.com/lVSr83Af8y