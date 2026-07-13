Sonam Wangchuk faces serious health issues after 16-day hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known educator and activist, is facing serious health issues after 16 days of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
According to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the movement, Wangchuk has lost more than 8kg so far.
He joined the protest on June 28.
Abhijeet Dipke urges government intervention
Wangchuk's blood pressure and glucose levels have dropped to worrying lows, prompting CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to urge the government to step in because "lives are at stake."
The protests have drawn support from student groups and political leaders demanding accountability from the government and the Union Education Minister over alleged examination irregularities.
Activists are also planning a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, highlighting just how much frustration there is among students about India's education system right now.