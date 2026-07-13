Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan step down
Sonam Wangchuk, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest what he calls India's "corrupt education system."
He's pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the NEET paper leak.
On the 21st day of the strike, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das wrote an open letter, calling out how most people seem indifferent to Wangchuk's fight.
Saurav Das urges action for Wangchuk
Das wrote, "If we cannot stand up now, history will not ask what Sonam Wangchuk did for India. It will ask what India did when Sonam Wangchuk needed her."
He pointed out that Wangchuk's health is getting worse and said his protest highlights big problems in the education system.
Das apologized for society's lack of support and urged everyone to act before it's too late.
Cockroach Janta Party plans Parliament march
The CJP plans a march to Parliament on July 20 to back Wangchuk and demand real change in education, reminding everyone this isn't just about one person, but about the future of students across India.