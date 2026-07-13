Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan step down

Saurav Das urges action for Wangchuk

Das wrote, "If we cannot stand up now, history will not ask what Sonam Wangchuk did for India. It will ask what India did when Sonam Wangchuk needed her."

He pointed out that Wangchuk's health is getting worse and said his protest highlights big problems in the education system.

Das apologized for society's lack of support and urged everyone to act before it's too late.