'Not Gandhi nor hero': Sonam Wangchuk on CJP protest

Health update

Wangchuk has lost 7.5kg during the fast

Wangchuk joined the CJP protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. He has lost 7.5kg during the fast, and his blood pressure is at 106/74mmHg, India Today reported. Despite feeling less energetic, he remains committed to the protest. "Some days are better, and some are not," he said on day 13 of his fast.