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'Not Gandhi nor hero': Sonam Wangchuk on CJP protest
Wangchuk has urged citizens to take responsibility instead of looking for heroes

'Not Gandhi nor hero': Sonam Wangchuk on CJP protest

By Snehil Singh
Jul 11, 2026
02:25 pm
What's the story

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged citizens to take responsibility instead of looking for heroes. His appeal comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar enters its 22nd day over alleged examination irregularities. "I am neither Gandhi nor a hero," Wangchuk said in a video posted on X, adding he is just an ordinary citizen fulfilling his responsibilities.

Twitter Post

Sonam Wangchuk's post on X

Health update

Wangchuk has lost 7.5kg during the fast

Wangchuk joined the CJP protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. He has lost 7.5kg during the fast, and his blood pressure is at 106/74mmHg, India Today reported. Despite feeling less energetic, he remains committed to the protest. "Some days are better, and some are not," he said on day 13 of his fast.

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Call to action

Don't look for heroes in others: Wangchuk

Wangchuk expressed disappointment at being called a "modern Gandhi" and a hero. He urged people not to look for heroes in others but to be the heroes of their own lives. Referring to student suicides linked with examination irregularities, he asked people to join the movement instead of remaining passive. He asked citizens to join a proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

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Protest goals

CJP demands Education Minister's resignation, ₹1cr compensation to families

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination irregularities. Wangchuk has called on citizens to take responsibility as citizens and join the protest. He stressed that any attempt to remove him from the protest site would violate his constitutional right to peaceful protest.

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