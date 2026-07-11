'Not Gandhi nor hero': Sonam Wangchuk on CJP protest
What's the story
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged citizens to take responsibility instead of looking for heroes. His appeal comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar enters its 22nd day over alleged examination irregularities. "I am neither Gandhi nor a hero," Wangchuk said in a video posted on X, adding he is just an ordinary citizen fulfilling his responsibilities.
Twitter Post
Sonam Wangchuk's post on X
DAY 13 UPDATE— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 10, 2026
I’m no Gandhi, nor hero…
It pains me when some say in comments… you’re modern Gandhi… You’re the real Hero.
I’m just a citizen fulfilling the responsibilities of citizenship. So can you. Please stop looking for heroes in others. Be the hero of your own life… pic.twitter.com/0Ta30ieZs7
Health update
Wangchuk has lost 7.5kg during the fast
Wangchuk joined the CJP protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. He has lost 7.5kg during the fast, and his blood pressure is at 106/74mmHg, India Today reported. Despite feeling less energetic, he remains committed to the protest. "Some days are better, and some are not," he said on day 13 of his fast.
Call to action
Don't look for heroes in others: Wangchuk
Wangchuk expressed disappointment at being called a "modern Gandhi" and a hero. He urged people not to look for heroes in others but to be the heroes of their own lives. Referring to student suicides linked with examination irregularities, he asked people to join the movement instead of remaining passive. He asked citizens to join a proposed march to Parliament on July 20.
Protest goals
CJP demands Education Minister's resignation, ₹1cr compensation to families
The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination irregularities. Wangchuk has called on citizens to take responsibility as citizens and join the protest. He stressed that any attempt to remove him from the protest site would violate his constitutional right to peaceful protest.