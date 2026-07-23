'Abhi bhi zinda hoon': Wangchuk's 1st message from Medanta Hospital
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has released a video message from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The video was released on the 25th day of his hunger strike. In the three-minute clip, Wangchuk reiterated that he is willing to end his fast if the government guarantees no police action against students involved in Monday's march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Health update
I have lost around 11kg during my fast: Wangchuk
He began the video by saying, "Abhi bhi zinda hoon" (I am still alive), adding that he had lost around 11kg and a lot of muscle mass during his fast but was "doing fine."
He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night for medical observation.
The activist praised students who took part in the 'Chalo Sansad' march, saying their restraint in the face of police brutality inspired him to continue his hunger strike.
Protest demands
I want to salute all the students: Wangchuk
"I want to salute all the students who conducted themselves with remarkable restraint. Despite being lathi-charged, they did not retaliate," Wangchuk said in his video message.
He reiterated that he would end his fast if the government assured no police action, FIRs, arrests or harassment against student protesters.
"If I receive that assurance soon, I will end my hunger strike today itself. If not, I will unfortunately have to continue," he said.
Strike continuation
He has been on hunger strike since June 28
In a different post, Wangchuk thanked Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh for visiting him.
In that post too, he made the same demands, saying the only "offense" of the protesters had been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system.
He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability for alleged examination irregularities, reforms in education system and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.