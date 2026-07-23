'Abhi bhi zinda hoon': Wangchuk's 1st message from Medanta Hospital

He began the video by saying, "Abhi bhi zinda hoon" (I am still alive), adding that he had lost around 11kg and a lot of muscle mass during his fast but was "doing fine."

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night for medical observation.

The activist praised students who took part in the 'Chalo Sansad' march, saying their restraint in the face of police brutality inspired him to continue his hunger strike.