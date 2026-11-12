Sonam Wangchuk taken away by Ladakh police during Leh protest
On Wednesday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away by Ladakh Police while protesting in Leh.
Authorities said the move was to keep things calm during ongoing local elections, as public gatherings are currently restricted.
Wangchuk urges President and PM intervention
After being removed, Wangchuk shared a video urging President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to step in.
He called out the slow pace of the judicial inquiry into the September 24 incidents in Leh and asked why elections are being held in winter when "December & January are the coldest & snowiest months with temperature dipping below --30 C in many places & close to half the population migrates out of Ladakh for education, vacation, pilgrimage etc."
He also warned that if these concerns aren't addressed, people might launch "peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate our pain."