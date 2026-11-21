Sonam Wangchuk warns sidelining of Ladakh threatens national security
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is raising the alarm about Ladakh feeling sidelined by local authorities, saying decisions are being made without listening to people living there.
He believes this approach could hurt national security, especially since Ladakh has stood with the country during previous wars.
Wangchuk spoke up alongside Leh Apex Body chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk, highlighting ongoing protests for more political rights.
Wangchuk calls for Union home inquiry
Wangchuk wants Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to see Ladakh's unrest as a national security issue and is urging the government to start an official inquiry into local grievances.
He also called for an inquiry commission under the Union home ministry to examine the grievances of local government employees and officers and assess their views on the administration's functioning.
Recently, restrictions at his home were lifted after concerns over protest preparations.