'Sonam Wangchuk was inciting Nepal-like Gen-Z protest': Centre tells SC

The Union government has accused Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk of inciting a Gen-Z protest similar to those in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The allegations were made during a Supreme Court hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitangli Angmo. She has been challenging her husband's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) since September 26, 2025.

Speech analysis Wangchuk's speech instigated youth to self-immolate, Mehta claims Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Wangchuk's speech, which included references to Gandhian principles, was deliberately inflammatory, Live Law reported. He claimed it instigated the younger generation to resort to violent protests, including self-immolation. Mehta contended that while judicial review is limited to procedural adherence, Wangchuk's detention was justified under NSA safeguards such as District Magistrate confirmation and Advisory Board representation rights.

Speech comparison Mehta compares potential riots to Arab Spring protests Mehta argued that Wangchuk's speech was hoping for a riot-like situation similar to the Arab Spring and Nepal protests. He said this was a clear instigation as Ladakh shares borders with volatile countries. Mehta also pointed out that Wangchuk spoke about self-immolation as a form of protest, citing the Arab Spring's violent nature.

Detention challenge Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argues on behalf of Angmo Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, argued that materials relied upon in Wangchuk's detention order were not furnished to him. He contended this violated his right to effective representation. Sibal also argued that Section 5A of the NSA can't be invoked if independent grounds for detention do not exist. He claimed the District Magistrate didn't apply his mind while issuing the detention order and relied on irrelevant materials from stale FIRs.

