Sonam Wangchuk's plea against detention under NSA to be heard
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's plea against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) will be heard by the Supreme Court on February 2.
The petition claims his arrest was unfair, based on old police reports and selective video clips, not solid evidence.
Wangchuk has been in jail since September 2025
Wangchuk has been locked up since September 2025 after joining peaceful protests in Leh for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule rights.
Authorities accused him of stirring up trouble with "Arab Spring"-style comments, but Wangchuk insists he only pushed for peaceful action, not a revolt.
Recently, the court also ordered a medical checkup after he complained about jail conditions.