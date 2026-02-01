Sonam Wangchuk's plea against detention under NSA to be heard

Wangchuk has been in jail since September 2025

Wangchuk has been locked up since September 2025 after joining peaceful protests in Leh for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule rights.

Authorities accused him of stirring up trouble with "Arab Spring"-style comments, but Wangchuk insists he only pushed for peaceful action, not a revolt.

Recently, the court also ordered a medical checkup after he complained about jail conditions.