Sonia Gandhi responds to 'fake documents' claims
Sonia Gandhi has called out a legal petition against her as "frivolous" and "politically motivated," after advocate Vikas Tripathi challenged a court order that dismissed his complaint about her name being on electoral rolls from 1980-83.
Tripathi alleged her name was added using fake documents while she was still a foreign national.
Accusations politically motivated, baseless: Gandhi
Tripathi alleges her name appeared on the electoral roll with forged papers and that changes to her listing occurred in the early 1980s (1980-83).
Gandhi fired back that these accusations are baseless and lack any real proof or forged documents.
She also pointed out that citizenship issues fall under the Central Government, not local courts.
BJP's Malviya accuses Gandhi of electoral malpractice
On the other hand, BJP's Amit Malviya accused Sonia of electoral malpractice based on those old rolls.
No hearing date is specified in the source; verify court listing before publishing.