Sonu Sood urges action after hostel collapse near Delhi University
India
After a five-story boys' hostel near Delhi University collapsed on September 6, Sonu Sood is urging quick action to protect students.
The building, packed with 30 to 45 students, came down in the middle of the day, highlighting how risky some accommodations can be.
Sonu Sood proposes government land hostels
Sood pointed out that 700,000 students in Delhi are fighting for just 30,000 hostel beds, a huge gap.
He suggested turning unused government land near universities into safe and affordable hostels or letting universities expand their own housing.
As he put it, these steps would help keep students safe and give parents some peace of mind.