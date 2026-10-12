Soumya Ranjan Rath booked in Bhubaneswar after alleged drunk driving
India
Soumya Ranjan Rath, a 20-year-old law student and son of a real estate developer, was booked in Bhubaneswar after allegedly driving drunk and hitting multiple people in the night of October 11-12, 2026.
Police say he first hit a pedestrian, then crashed into a couple who stopped to help, and tried to run over others before his car stalled, leading to his booking on the spot.
Police move to cancel Rath's bail
This isn't Rath's first run-in with the law: he was already out on bail for a fatal accident back in July.
Sarvana Vivek M, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, called him a "habitual offender," noting it'll be tough for him to get bail again.
Police are now moving to cancel his earlier bail and say they're investigating thoroughly.