Soumya Ranjan Rath booked in Bhubaneswar after alleged drunk driving

Soumya Ranjan Rath, a 20-year-old law student and son of a real estate developer, was booked in Bhubaneswar after allegedly driving drunk and hitting multiple people in the night of October 11-12, 2026.

Police say he first hit a pedestrian, then crashed into a couple who stopped to help, and tried to run over others before his car stalled, leading to his booking on the spot.