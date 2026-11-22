If you're heading out in South Delhi this Sunday, brace yourself: 22 weddings are happening and traffic is expected to be a mess.

More than 10,000 guests and about 4,500 additional vehicles will crowd main routes like Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, Aurobindo Marg, and MG Road.

Police suggest ditching your car for the metro or steering clear of these hotspots if you can.