South Delhi braces for traffic from 22 weddings this Sunday
If you're heading out in South Delhi this Sunday, brace yourself: 22 weddings are happening and traffic is expected to be a mess.
More than 10,000 guests and about 4,500 additional vehicles will crowd main routes like Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, Aurobindo Marg, and MG Road.
Police suggest ditching your car for the metro or steering clear of these hotspots if you can.
South Delhi police urge designated parking
Traffic police are deployed in the affected areas to help manage the chaos.
If you do need to travel, check social media for live updates and plan ahead.
Wedding guests have been asked to use only designated parking spots so things don't get worse.
And if you get stuck or need help, just call the police helpline at 1095. They're ready to assist.