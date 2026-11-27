South Delhi set for over 36 weddings, over 14,700 guests
South Delhi is about to get super busy on Friday, November 27, 2026, with more than 36 weddings happening on the same day.
Expect heavy traffic: more than 14,700 guests and around 9,200 extra vehicles will hit the roads, especially on routes like SSN Marg, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, and Mandi Road.
South Delhi traffic police deployed
To help keep things moving, extra traffic police will be out managing the chaos.
If you're heading to a wedding or just passing through, try parking only in designated spots to avoid jams.
Need help? You can call the Traffic Police at 1095 for info or dial 112 for emergencies.
The goal: make sure everyone gets where they need to go with as little hassle as possible.