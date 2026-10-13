Southern Railway launches Navarathri specials from Keralam bookings Oct 14
Heading home or planning a festive trip for Navarathri? Southern Railway is rolling out special trains from Keralam to help more people travel during the festival rush.
Ticket bookings kick off at 8am on October 14, 2026, so set a reminder if you're thinking of booking.
Schedules for Thiruvananthapuram North Navarathri trains
Train No. 06105 leaves Thiruvananthapuram North at 2:15pm on October 15 and reaches Santragachi by Saturday; the return (Train No. 06106) starts from Santragachi at 2:15pm on October 18, getting back to Thiruvananthapuram North by Tuesday morning.
For Bengaluru travelers, Train No. 06575 departs Bengaluru Cantonment at 4:40pm on October 16 and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram North the next day; the return (Train No. 06576) leaves Thiruvananthapuram North at 12:40pm on October 17 and gets you back to Bengaluru by Sunday morning.