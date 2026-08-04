Southwest monsoon to strengthen across India over next 2 weeks
India
Get ready for wetter days ahead: India's southwest monsoon is set to pick up across the country over the next two weeks.
This boost in rain comes from a mix of tropical winds and Pacific typhoons.
Even though the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is neutral right now, these factors are still teaming up for widespread showers.
Cooler seas near Indonesia alter weather
Thunderstorms remain strong in the eastern Indian Ocean, and cooler seas near Indonesia are shaking up weather patterns across our region.
Short-lived rainy systems are popping up more often in northern and eastern India.
Meteorologists say if a positive IOD develops soon, it could help offset some of El Nino's adverse impact on the Indian monsoon.