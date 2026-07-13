Special Investigation Team clears Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust audited accounts
India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looked into claims of donation theft at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and found no issues with the Trust's official financial records: everything checked out clean.
So, no signs of embezzlement in the audited accounts.
SIT flags cash handling lapses
But here's where things got messy: the SIT noticed problems with how cash donations were handled before being deposited.
Weak supervision, ignored procedures, and poor closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage at the counting center made it easier for money to go missing.
The team has suggested tighter security and better checks to prevent this going forward, while a separate police probe is still tracking down any missing funds.