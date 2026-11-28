Speeding Audi kills mother and daughter on Chotila National Highway
A heartbreaking accident on Gujarat's Chotila National Highway took the lives of a mother and her daughter while they were out to collect prasad.
A speeding Audi hit the family, killing the women instantly.
The father was badly injured (he lost a leg) and is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police probe who was driving
Police rushed to the scene and have started piecing together what happened, especially looking into who was driving and how it all unfolded.
The crash left bystanders shocked and caused traffic to pile up around the area.
More updates on the investigation are expected.