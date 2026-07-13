Speeding SUV crashes into truck on Kanpur-Prayagraj highway killing 3
India
A accident in the early hours of Monday on the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway turned tragic when a speeding SUV carrying around 12 people crashed into a stationary truck near Ruma.
Three people, including two children, lost their lives, while nine others were injured.
The group was traveling from Haryana to Bihar.
Residents free trapped passengers, driver caught
The impact left several passengers trapped inside the wrecked SUV. Local residents acted fast and called for help, leading to a quick rescue using gas cutters to free those stuck.
All the injured were taken to Kanshiram Hospital for treatment. The truck driver tried to flee but was caught by police soon after, and an investigation is now underway.