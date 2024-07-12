In short Simplifying... In short A SpiceJet employee slapped a CISF officer at Jaipur airport during a screening dispute, leading to her arrest under charges of assaulting a public servant.

SpiceJet employee slaps cop at airport, airlines alleges sexual harassment

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:04 am Jul 12, 202410:04 am

What's the story A SpiceJet employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly slapping an on-duty Central Industrial Security Force officer at Jaipur airport following an argument over security screening. The airline responded to the incident terming it a "serious case of sexual harassment," claiming the CISF officer used inappropriate language, including "asking her to come meet him after his duty hours at his home." The CISF has denied the allegations, saying its officer was performing his duty. Police are investigating both parties' claims.

Dispute escalates over security screening procedure

The incident occurred around 4:30am at a Jaipur airport entrance, where CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad prevented the SpiceJet employee from entering without screening. Reports said, with no female CISF personnel available, an argument ensued. ASI Prasad called a female colleague for the check, but the argument escalated, resulting in the SpiceJet employee slapping him. A video shows her approaching ASI Prasad during the dispute and striking him before being escorted away by airport staff.

SpiceJet defends employee, alleges inappropriate conduct by CISF

Later, a case was registered at the Airport Police Station following a complaint from the CISF. The employee has been booked under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting a public servant) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kavendra Singh reportedly said, "The woman has been arrested...her statement is being taken. The woman has also lodged a complaint. We are verifying the facts...appropriate action will be taken."

Stand firmly by our employee: SpiceJet

In a statement, SpiceJet said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel." "While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member...was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language," it said. "SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment... We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the airline said.