Spike in Indian money parked in Swiss banks? Here's reality

Foreign bank account isn't illegal: Government

Here's the real deal: only a portion is actually direct deposits from Indians. The rest comes from complex international banking flows.

Since 2018, India has been getting yearly info from Switzerland to track any hidden assets abroad. Plus, the government has slapped over ₹35,000 crore in tax and penalties under its Black Money Act and filed 163 prosecution cases by March 2025.

So having a foreign bank account isn't illegal—as long as you declare it and pay your taxes—the focus is on catching undeclared or illicit wealth.

This clarification helps keep the conversation around financial transparency honest and informed.