Sri Lankan Navy detains 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen near IMBL

Who was detained and what happens next?

The fishermen—ranging in age from their mid-20s to early 40s—come from places like Pamban, Mandapam Refugee Camp, Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Uchipuli, Thangachimadam, and Rameswaram.

Their boat has been seized, and they're currently in custody while Sri Lankan authorities conduct an inquiry.

Local fishermen's groups are upset about the arrests and are urging the Indian government to step in quickly.

The men are expected to be handed over to officials in Jaffna once the inquiry wraps up.