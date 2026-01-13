Sri Lankan Navy detains 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen near IMBL
On Monday night, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing illegally near Neduntheevu.
The group had just returned to sea after a week-long break due to rough weather, setting out from Rameswaram on a boat owned by M. Thennarasu.
Who was detained and what happens next?
The fishermen—ranging in age from their mid-20s to early 40s—come from places like Pamban, Mandapam Refugee Camp, Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Uchipuli, Thangachimadam, and Rameswaram.
Their boat has been seized, and they're currently in custody while Sri Lankan authorities conduct an inquiry.
Local fishermen's groups are upset about the arrests and are urging the Indian government to step in quickly.
The men are expected to be handed over to officials in Jaffna once the inquiry wraps up.