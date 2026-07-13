Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks 1st CEO amid donation concerns
For the first time ever, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is looking for a Chief Executive Officer to run the show at the Ram Mandir complex.
This big move comes after some buzz about donation misuse, so they're aiming to boost transparency and management.
The CEO will get a three-year term and will be in charge of making sure everything, from daily operations to finances, runs smoothly.
CEO will oversee operations and projects
Applicants need to be 50 to 70 years old, have a degree, and bring at least 20 years of experience managing big organizations (preference given to those with experience as a chief administrative officer at a temple).
A three-member committee will shortlist candidates, and the trust will select the final CEO.
The CEO's job? Oversee all administrative work, keep donations transparent, manage staff and security, lead projects like new museum and auditorium, and make visiting better for everyone.
Basically: help turn the Ram Mandir into a world-class pilgrimage spot with solid governance.