State government proposes dual sugar pricing to ease household burden
India
Sugar prices have shot up, so the state government has pitched a new plan: charge less for household sugar and more for big buyers like biscuit and soft-drink companies.
The idea is to make things easier on families who are feeling the pinch.
Households use about 10% sugar
Households only use about 10% of all sugar sold, so this dual pricing could actually work without hurting farmers or mills.
The higher commercial price would balance out the cheaper home rate.
The Center is also capping how much sugar shops can stock from September 1, 2026, and they're reviewing Maharashtra's plan (think of it a bit like how LPG cylinders are priced differently for homes and businesses).