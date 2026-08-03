STF arrests 23-year-old suspected JeM operative Hamim Mondal in Burdwan
West Bengal's Special Task Force just nabbed Hamim Mondal, a 23-year-old suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, in Burdwan.
He is reportedly tied to the ISI-backed Bhatti-Gujjar gang and used encrypted apps like Element X and Session to stay under the radar.
Investigators say Mondal was setting up sleeper cells, tracking leaders, and arranging logistical support for potential sabotage operations, using coded phrases like "LMN 10" and "How's the Josh" to coordinate.
Arpita Sarkar picked up in Jharkhand
Mondal's girlfriend Arpita Sarkar was picked up soon after in Jharkhand. Authorities believe she was being trained for espionage, honey traps, and abductions.
International SIM cards found with Mondal are suspected to have been used for encrypted communication with handlers abroad.
The arrests have sparked fresh security concerns (especially about a possible threat to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari) as investigators dig through years of encrypted chats hoping to uncover more links.