STF arrests 23-year-old suspected JeM operative Hamim Mondal in Burdwan

West Bengal's Special Task Force just nabbed Hamim Mondal, a 23-year-old suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, in Burdwan.

He is reportedly tied to the ISI-backed Bhatti-Gujjar gang and used encrypted apps like Element X and Session to stay under the radar.

Investigators say Mondal was setting up sleeper cells, tracking leaders, and arranging logistical support for potential sabotage operations, using coded phrases like "LMN 10" and "How's the Josh" to coordinate.