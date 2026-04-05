'Strait of Hormuz has to open': Former Indian diplomat

Former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sanjay Sudhir, has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is now a food security issue for millions. The warning comes as US President Donald Trump has given Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the strategic shipping lane or face severe consequences. Sudhir stressed that this crisis directly impacts around 10 million Indians living in the Gulf region.

Food supply Alternative solutions not sustainable The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the main sea route for food exports. According to ANI, Sudhir pointed out that while cargo flights can be used as an alternative, they aren't a sustainable solution to feed millions. He was quoted as saying, "We have about 10 million Indians living in that part of the world. So, India is one of the main sources of food for the entire GCC, also our 10 million Indians..."

Diplomatic efforts Traditional blocs have limited leverage in conflict Sudhir also noted that traditional blocs like G7, NATO, or BRICS have limited leverage in this conflict due to the "nature of the combatants." He stressed India's focus on proactive diplomacy to safeguard its energy security and protect its diaspora. The diplomat characterized the regional situation as uncertain, especially after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in joint US-Israeli strikes.

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