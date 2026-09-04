Gadkari announces ₹2,077cr highway project in Siliguri corridor

The new highway, named National Highway 327, will be located 20-30km away from NH27. It is crucial for India's security as it will strengthen connectivity to northeast India and improve access toward Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Gadkari said the project "will strengthen connectivity to northeast India and improve access toward Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh."

The four-laning of this highway will decongest Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Kharibari, Panitanki, the minister added.