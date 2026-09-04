Gadkari announces ₹2,077cr highway project in Siliguri corridor
What's the story
The Indian government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for a 31.02km four-lane highway in the Siliguri Corridor. The project will run parallel to National Highway 27 and connect Bagdogra to Galgalia via Panitanki and Kharibari. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on a Facebook post on Thursday that ₹2,077.18 crore was approved for this strategic infrastructure project.
Strategic importance
New highway to decongest Bagdogra, Naxalbari
The new highway, named National Highway 327, will be located 20-30km away from NH27. It is crucial for India's security as it will strengthen connectivity to northeast India and improve access toward Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
Gadkari said the project "will strengthen connectivity to northeast India and improve access toward Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh."
The four-laning of this highway will decongest Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Kharibari, Panitanki, the minister added.
Infrastructure expansion
Highway will also include elephant underpasses
The highway project will also include three major bridges, one road overbridge, five elephant underpasses, and service roads on both sides of the new highway.
The elephant underpasses are especially important as several areas along NH327 have been identified as "elephant crossing zones."
A senior forester was quoted as saying that these passages are needed to prevent accidents during paddy harvesting season.
Security measures
Centre strengthening Siliguri Corridor since Sheikh Hasina's government fell
The Centre has been working to strengthen the Siliguri Corridor since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh in August 2024.
Recent projects include a high-speed rail corridor from Varanasi to New Jalpaiguri and an underground railway track near Siliguri.
The government is also upgrading Bagdogra airport and plans commercial flights at Hasimara, which hosts a Rafale fighter jet squadron.
Local support
Strategic importance of new highway project
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has welcomed the highway project for its strategic importance beyond regional connectivity.
He said it would strengthen north Bengal's economic infrastructure and facilitate movement between eastern and northeastern India.
A retired army officer also noted NH27 as an arterial highway connecting Siliguri with the rest of India, adding that this new project emphasizes building a second parallel highway through Chicken's Neck from Bihar for strategic reasons.