India to deploy 5th S-400 system along Pakistan border: Report
What's the story
India is set to strengthen its western border with the deployment of a fifth S-400 air defense system, two top officials aware of the matter told HT. Currently, three S-400 systems are stationed in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, while a fourth is deployed in Assam to protect the 1126km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Deployment details
IAF team to visit Russia for pre-dispatch inspection
As per the paper, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pre-dispatch inspection team will visit Russia next month and the fifth S-400 system is expected to be ready for deployment by February 2027.
The S-400 can counter ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat air systems, and loitering ammunition from a range of 40km to 400km.
It had proved its worth during Operation Sindoor by neutralizing Pakistani threats effectively.
Strategic response
India to manufacture long-range stand-off weapons
In light of China's plans to supply J-35 fighters to Pakistan in 2027, India is also looking to manufacture long-range stand-off weapons.
These would help counter Chinese missiles like the PL-15 E and air defense systems such as HQ 9BE.
A top military officer emphasized that "the future war will be without contact with stand-off weapons," making longer-range missiles and better anti-missile capabilities crucial.
Security assessment
Pakistan's military upgrades with foreign support
Another top officer said India is cognizant of Pakistan's military upgrades with support from China, Turkey, the US, and Saudi Arabia.
He said debt-ridden Pakistan is purchasing Yuan-class AIP diesel attack submarines from China, while Turkey is upgrading Agosta 90 B submarines and supplying long-range kamikaze drones to Pakistan.
Last December, the US also approved the sale of advanced technology and upgrades for Pakistan's F-16 fighter planes worth approximately $686m.
These developments have prompted India to bolster its military capabilities.