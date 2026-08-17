Maharashtra: 600 tribal students flee school over 'possessed' girls

The incident started on July 22 when four girls began displaying unusual behavior, crying and laughing uncontrollably.

The situation soon spiraled into rumors of possession, leading to the mass departure of students from the hostel.

A senior official from the tribal department confirmed that health experts were called in to investigate.

"The symptoms have nothing to do with anything supernatural," the official said, adding, "It could be a selective hysteria-like condition related to mental stress."