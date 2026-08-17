Maharashtra: 600 tribal students flee school over 'possessed' girls
What's the story
In a bizarre incident, nearly 600 tribal students have vacated a government-run hostel in Maharashtra's Amravati district. The exodus was triggered by reports of some girls allegedly being "possessed." The residential school, located at Doma village in Chikhaldara taluka of the Melghat region, houses 810 boys and girls. The hostel is managed by the Tribal Development Department.
Possession rumors
What triggered the exodus
The incident started on July 22 when four girls began displaying unusual behavior, crying and laughing uncontrollably.
The situation soon spiraled into rumors of possession, leading to the mass departure of students from the hostel.
A senior official from the tribal department confirmed that health experts were called in to investigate.
"The symptoms have nothing to do with anything supernatural," the official said, adding, "It could be a selective hysteria-like condition related to mental stress."
Medical diagnosis
Mental health team examines students
A mental health team from the Amravati District General Hospital examined the students and found six female students exhibiting symptoms such as persistent crying, fear, sadness, memory loss, and physical pain.
The medical team diagnosed them with 'Dissociative Conversion Disorder,' where psychological stress manifests as real physical or neurological symptoms without any underlying physical cause.
The report attributed these symptoms to academic pressure, mental stress, and local beliefs about spirits.
Superstitious beliefs
Local beliefs fuel fears
Local beliefs also contributed to the fears.
Some students believed a mahua tree (also known as a butter tree) was cut down, angering spirits. Others thought a deity's temple was disturbed by the school's drainage channel.
There were also rumors of an Adivasi youth's spirit haunting the area after his death near the school.
These superstitions added to the atmosphere of fear and stress among students.
Official response
Authorities urge students to return
Authorities have urged a scientific approach to the incident.
Additional Commissioner (Tribal Development) Sandeep Golait appealed not to believe in rumors and assured efforts are on to bring students back within eight days.
Amravati MP Balwant Wankhade also urged students to return to classes without fear.
Headmaster Sanjay Chaudhary said some students have returned and counseling efforts are ongoing for those still absent.