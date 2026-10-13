Students protest Patna voter list changes, demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation

On Tuesday, AISA and the Rashtriya Yuva Aahvan student wing groups hit the streets in Patna, protesting changes to the electoral rolls and calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

Two dozen protesters were detained soon after the march began at JP Roundabout near Gandhi Maidan, and things got heated at Dak Bungalow roundabout when police blocked their march toward Lok Bhawan, leading to traffic jams.