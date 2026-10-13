Students protest Patna voter list changes, demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation
On Tuesday, AISA and the Rashtriya Yuva Aahvan student wing groups hit the streets in Patna, protesting changes to the electoral rolls and calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
Two dozen protesters were detained soon after the march began at JP Roundabout near Gandhi Maidan, and things got heated at Dak Bungalow roundabout when police blocked their march toward Lok Bhawan, leading to traffic jams.
Protests restricted to Gardanibagh, legal warnings
Opposition parties say the new voter list process is biased, with CPI-ML MLA Sandeep Saurav accusing CEC Kumar of favoring BJP and sidelining local election officials.
To keep things under control, Patna's district administration has limited protests to Gardanibagh only.
Officials have warned that any rallies outside this spot could face legal action, all in an effort to keep city life running smoothly.