Study links India's muggy heatwaves to monsoon behavior
A fresh study reveals that India's muggy heatwaves—where high humidity and temperature team up—are closely linked to how the monsoon behaves.
These "moist" heatwaves can push wet bulb temperatures so high that sweating stops working, making it tough for our bodies to cool down.
Moist heatwaves' timing and location
Researchers examined observational records spanning recent decades and model experiments (as reported in the Jan 2026 study) and found a pattern:
In southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, moist heatwaves hit during dry breaks in the monsoon.
Up north and northeast, they show up during heavy rain spells.
The cool part? Scientists say certain weather patterns can help predict these events weeks ahead.
Predicting the unthinkable
Northern India can get extra humid when the monsoon rolls in, while already-humid southern regions trap more heat during dry spells—making both areas vulnerable at different times.
Some phases of these weather patterns can make northern heatwaves more likely than usual.
With wet bulb temps above 31°C being dangerous (and 35°C nearly unsurvivable for hours), early warnings could help everyone—from cricket fans to city planners—stay safer when things get steamy.