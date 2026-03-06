Study links India's muggy heatwaves to monsoon behavior

Researchers examined observational records spanning recent decades and model experiments (as reported in the Jan 2026 study) and found a pattern: In southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh , moist heatwaves hit during dry breaks in the monsoon. Up north and northeast, they show up during heavy rain spells. The cool part? Scientists say certain weather patterns can help predict these events weeks ahead.

Predicting the unthinkable

Northern India can get extra humid when the monsoon rolls in, while already-humid southern regions trap more heat during dry spells—making both areas vulnerable at different times.

Some phases of these weather patterns can make northern heatwaves more likely than usual.

With wet bulb temps above 31°C being dangerous (and 35°C nearly unsurvivable for hours), early warnings could help everyone—from cricket fans to city planners—stay safer when things get steamy.