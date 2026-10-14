Study shows India's water treatment plants cannot remove PFAS
A new study shows that water treatment plants across India aren't able to remove forever chemicals (PFAS) from our water.
These stubborn pollutants, used in lots of everyday products, have been found in states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
The main problem? Most plants just don't have the tech needed to get rid of them, which is worrying for both health and the environment.
India working group examines PFAS limits
Recent research (even from IIT-Madras) found that treated water sometimes has even more PFAS than untreated water, so current methods clearly aren't working.
While advanced tools like high-resolution mass spectrometry could help identify PFAS beyond a fixed list, care is needed because PFAS can enter samples during collection and analysis.
India is revising its drinking water rules, and a working group is examining PFAS limits and analytical methods, an important step toward safer tap water.