Sudden hair loss, baldness in 3 Maharashtra villages spark panic
What's the story
Residents of a few villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have complained of sudden hair loss leading to baldness within days, PTI reported.
The shocking case has led local authorities to investigate possible causes, including the contamination of water sources.
A health department team launched a survey on Tuesday after the matter came to light.
Medical response
Health department initiates investigation and treatment
Dr. Deepali Bahekar, a health officer from Shegaon, told reporters that medical treatment of the affected has started.
The zilla parishad's health department's survey found 30 people from the villages of Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna in the Shegaon taluka suffering from this disease.
"The department has started medical treatment of the patients as per the symptoms," Dr. Bahekar said.
Contamination check
Water samples tested for possible contamination
Several people demonstrate how a gentle tug uproots hair on their heads. Others pointed to bald areas that appeared within a week.
Along with medical interventions, water samples from these villages are also being tested for possible contamination.
This was confirmed by a zilla parishad health official.
The official, however, did not provide any further details about the nature of the tests or when results might be expected.