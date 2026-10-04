Sudhir Kumar Mishra receives Russian medal during BrahMos 25th anniversary

Sudhir Kumar Mishra, a DRDO veteran and former director general of BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd from India, just received the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia Medal "For Distinction" for his major role in the BrahMos missile project, a joint India-Russia effort that created a supersonic cruise missile.

The award was handed over by Russia's ambassador and came as BrahMos marked the 25th anniversary of the first test launch of the BrahMos missile.