Sudhir Kumar Mishra receives Russian medal during BrahMos 25th anniversary
Sudhir Kumar Mishra, a DRDO veteran and former director general of BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd from India, just received the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia Medal "For Distinction" for his major role in the BrahMos missile project, a joint India-Russia effort that created a supersonic cruise missile.
The award was handed over by Russia's ambassador and came as BrahMos marked the 25th anniversary of the first test launch of the BrahMos missile.
BrahMos secures Southeast Asia supply agreements
Mishra played a big part in getting BrahMos working on Sukhoi fighter jets, making India's defense technology even stronger.
At the ceremony, he shared how meaningful his time working in Moscow was to him.
The BrahMos project now has agreements to supply missiles to countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, showing just how much global impact this India-Russia partnership has had.