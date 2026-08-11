Sun Pharma withdraws eye drops after experts find bacterial contamination
India
Sun Pharma has pulled several eye drop products from shelves after experts found bacteria in certain batches.
The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) flagged the issue and told its nearly 27,000 eye specialists to stop using these batches right away to keep patients safe.
Pseudomonas found, Sun Pharma recalls Predmet
Tests found a bacterium called Pseudomonas in some samples, which can cause serious eye infections.
Sun Pharma later withdrew Predmet and ordered a wider recall on July 17 covering 11 other eyecare products, including Depopred2ML and Brinolar, as a precaution.
AIOS is urging doctors to watch for symptoms in anyone who used these drops, while Sun Pharma says it's taking all steps needed to protect patients and fix the problem.