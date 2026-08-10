Supreme Court adjourns Ayodhya Ram temple donation hearing next week
The Supreme Court has hit pause on a key hearing about alleged misuse of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The delay came after the Uttar Pradesh government's lawyer asked for more time, since its top legal advisor was away at a U.N. event.
Chief Justice Surya Kant agreed, and the matter was requested to be taken up next week.
Court seeks forensic auditor for SIT
Earlier, the court took note that Uttar Pradesh had set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Inspector General Kiran S and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.
The SIT has just two weeks to file an update.
Meanwhile, petitioners are pushing for an even deeper probe, asking for CBI involvement and a full forensic audit of the temple trust's finances.
The court made it clear: this needs to stay fair and above politics.