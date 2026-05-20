Supreme Court allows Bengaluru euthanasia for rabid incurably sick strays
India
Big update from Bengaluru: the Supreme Court now lets city officials put down stray dogs that are rabid, incurably sick, or dangerously aggressive, but only if strict rules are followed.
To make these tough calls, the civic bodies will set up special committees to review each case.
Nevina Kamath to challenge order
These new committees have to follow animal welfare laws and require assessment by qualified veterinary experts.
But not everyone's convinced this is safe. Activists worry that without clear guidelines on what counts as "aggressive," some dogs with neurological conditions could be wrongly euthanized.
Nevina Kamath, who is part of a related court case, plans to challenge the order, while a GBA official says the committees will ensure transparency.