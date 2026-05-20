Supreme Court allows Bengaluru euthanasia for rabid incurably sick strays

Nevina Kamath to challenge order

These new committees have to follow animal welfare laws and require assessment by qualified veterinary experts.

But not everyone's convinced this is safe. Activists worry that without clear guidelines on what counts as "aggressive," some dogs with neurological conditions could be wrongly euthanized.

Nevina Kamath, who is part of a related court case, plans to challenge the order, while a GBA official says the committees will ensure transparency.