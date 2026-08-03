Supreme Court allows conditional dropping of NEET-UG protest FIRs

Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench made it clear: no shielding police who went too far or anyone using protests to hide bigger crimes.

After videos alleged police misconduct, including pellet guns, the court suggested creating guidelines on the use of pellet guns during protests.

The government says it will drop cases against students unless they are linked to serious offenses; FIRs for over 2,700 people with grave records will stay.

Next hearing is set for August 18.