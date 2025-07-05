Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Supreme Court announces staff recruitment quotas

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of India will reserve jobs for SC, ST, and OBC candidates in its non-judicial staff roles.

Starting June 23, 2025, 15% of these posts go to Scheduled Castes, 7.5% to Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs get their share as per central rules, with the introduction of OBC reservations notified on July 3, 2025.

This change covers positions like Registrar, Assistant Librarian, Junior Court Assistant, and even extends to people with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and families of freedom fighters.