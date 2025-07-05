Supreme Court announces staff recruitment quotas
For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of India will reserve jobs for SC, ST, and OBC candidates in its non-judicial staff roles.
Starting June 23, 2025, 15% of these posts go to Scheduled Castes, 7.5% to Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs get their share as per central rules, with the introduction of OBC reservations notified on July 3, 2025.
This change covers positions like Registrar, Assistant Librarian, Junior Court Assistant, and even extends to people with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and families of freedom fighters.
A big step forward for India's diversity
This move finally brings the Supreme Court's hiring policies in line with national affirmative action standards—something many have been waiting for.
By opening up more opportunities for underrepresented groups in its own administration (but not judges), the court is setting a real example for other top government bodies to follow.
If you care about fairness or want public institutions to actually reflect India's diversity, this is a big step forward.